Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darwinbox Launches the Lightest HRMS App Making it Easy and Accessible to Every Employee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 11:51 IST
Darwinbox Launches the Lightest HRMS App Making it Easy and Accessible to Every Employee

HYDERABAD, India, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox, a cloud-based Human Capital Management platform, has just launched its new lighter Android mobile app, which is as low as 7 MB, making it the lightest app in the sector globally. Mobile apps today bring the best experiences to everyone's fingertips, however, research reports that 50.6% of mobile users uninstall apps due to the lack of space on their device's memory. With apps occupying more the ~70% of device memory, it is challenging app developers to be more efficient. These staggering usage patterns are what drove Darwinbox to push out the lighter app with dynamic delivery to generate and serve personalised feature delivery for each user's profile configurations.

These features were specifically focused on addressing the unique needs of its 650,000+ users, and to help client organisations ramp up adoption for all employees, ranging from the ground-level workforce to executives. The lighter app, sized only 7MB, which is part of their Android version 3.1.0 update, uses an MVVM (Model-view-view model) software. Thus making it ideal even for the users in areas where data usage, bandwidth and storage space could be a concern.

About Darwinbox Darwinbox is a new-age HR platform which takes care of all HR needs across the employee life-cycle - from recruitment, onboarding, employee management, payroll, leave, transfer, and performance management to exit management. It acts as a one-stop-shop to streamline the recruitment and on-boarding process and has an evolutionary talent management system catering to every performance philosophy. Its solutions combine workflows with intelligent insights and smart interfaces. The Darwinbox team founded and led by Rohit Chennamaneni, Chaitanya Peddi, and Jayant Paleti is on a mission to transform the interaction between workforce and technology, through enterprise products that are as simple and effective to use as daily consumer apps. The company currently has 650,000+ employees using the platform with marquee clients like Dr. Reddy's, Paytm, Nivea, Myntra, GVK Bio, Delhivery, Zalora, Swiggy, etc. Darwinbox is backed by investments from the likes of Sequoia, Mohandas Pai, Sateesh Andra (ex-DFJ India Head) and Lightspeed Ventures. For more details, please visit: https://darwinbox.com. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Florida reports 2 deaths related to coronavirus, total count rises to 17 in US

The Florida Department of Health Friday night confirmed the death of two patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Both the deceased one of whom was in their 70s had recently returned from international trips to undisclosed loca...

One held in murder case of U'khand native in Delhi violence

The Crime Branch has arrested an accused in connection with the murder case of a man in Gokulpuri, whose body was found in mutilated condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri on February 26 following violence in the national capital, police s...

Woman found dead at in-laws' house in UP's Shamli, husband arrested

A 28-year-old married woman was found dead at her in-laws place in a suspected case of murder for not giving additional dowry in a village in Uttar Pradesh Shamlis district, police said. The incident took place in Nala village under Kandhla...

Julie Bowen to star in CBS comedy pilot 'Raised By Wolves'

Modern Family star Julie Bowen will topline CBS networks upcoming comedy pilot Raised By WolvesThe multi-camera comedy hails from Will Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, reported Variety. It follows a successful and fiercely in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020