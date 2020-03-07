FOGSI advocates for cancer vaccines to be included in the National Immunisation Program

March 7th, 2020: Over 1 lac women cops and CRPF to be screened for breast and cervical cancer on women's day. WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' has said “It is simply no longer acceptable that any woman should die from a disease that is completely preventable and treatable.” Yet, cancer continues to be the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Among Indian women, breast and cervical cancers are two of the leading types of cancers. Approximately about 87,090 women die because of breast cancer and 60,078 of cervical cancer in India every year; more than other causes of maternal mortality.

To raise awareness about detection, prevention and medical management, The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), the largest organization of obstetricians and gynaecologists worldwide, is conducting a nationwide cervical and breast cancer screening camp for female police staff, female members of police families, traffic police, Railway police, and CRPF families, between 30 - 65 years of age across India. The camp will be conducted at over 350 FOGSI centres through 210 of its 258 affiliated societies between 9 am -2 pm on 8th March. Over 1500 FOGSI representatives will be involved in the initiative. Over 1 lac women have been listed for screening. “Most of the breast and cervical cancer cases are found in the reproductive age group and are preventable if detected early. When cervical cancer is detected and managed at an early stage, it has over 93% cure rate and is therefore preventable disease with the help of vaccination and early screenings,"said Dr Alpesh Gandhi, President FOGSI.

Explaining the motivation behind this massive camp, Gandhi added, " FOGSI would like to recommend to the Govt Of India to make the cervical cancer vaccines an integral part of the national immunization program as recommended by the WHO. In terms of estimated new cases of cervical cancer, India stands 2nd to China (96,922 new cases) but is 1st in mortality with 60,078 reported deaths in 2018. Many countries who have introduced the vaccine are showing reduction of cervical cancer cases to a great extent and this is important for India." Breast cancer screening will be done by clinical breast examination and women will be taught regular self-breast examination. Cervical cancer will be screened with VIA (visual inspection with acetic acid) method and PAP smear tests. Those who appear positive will be referred to volunteer public or private cancer hospitals or volunteer laboratories for further confirmation and management. This unique initiation of FOGSI is supported by ISCCP (Indian Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology), Rotary club, Brahma Kumaris, various NGOs as well as DGP, DGI, CRPF heads, Police commissioners, and local police welfare organizations.

To organise more such camps and enhance awareness, one can get in touch with FOGSI on office@fogsi.org PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.