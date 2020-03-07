Guj: Samples of 42 suspected coronavirus patients test

The samples of all 42 people in Gujarat who were suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus have tested negative, the state government said on Saturday. A government official said 29 of these samples were tested at the BJ Medical College's laboratory here, while 11 were sent to Pune and two to Mumbai.

As per an official release, 2,068 people with travel history to China were placed under surveillance, and 1,146 of them have completed their 28-day observation period and are in fine health. As many as 18,018 passengers of 162 flights have been screened at the Ahmedabad airport as also 1,989 crew members on 49 ships in ports in the state, it informed.

A new coronavirus testing lab has been set up in Jamnagar while a request has been sent to the Centre to provide testing facilities at Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. The government is also using mass media tools such as radio jingles and public announcements to disseminate information on `dos and don'ts' to prevent coronavirus infections, the release said.

