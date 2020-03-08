Saudi, Gulf shares slump after OPEC deal fails
Saudi's stock exchange fell 6.5 percent and other Gulf markets tumbled to multi-year lows at the start of trading Sunday after OPEC and its allies failed to clinch a deal over oil production cuts
Shares in oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped below their IPO price for their first time. The Dubai Financial Market dived 8.5 percent and the Kuwait and Abu Dhabi markets dropped more than 7.0 percent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- OPEC
- Saudi
- Saudi Aramco
- Kuwait
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai Financial Market
ALSO READ
Saudi hosts G20 financial leaders amid coronavirus alarm
G20 ministers weigh coronavirus risks at Saudi meeting
Saudi-led coalition says foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis
UPDATE 3-Saudi-led coalition says it foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis
UPDATE 1-Saudi-led coalition says foiled Red Sea attack by Yemen's Houthis