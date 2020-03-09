Left Menu
Passenger who arrived from Dubai in Mangaluru put under

  • Mangaluru
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 11:41 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 11:41 IST
A person who arrived at the international airport here here from Dubai was admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital here after he was found to have high fever and some symptoms of coronavirus infection. District health officer Sikandar Pasha said the patient will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.

The passenger, who arrived on Sunday, will be discharged if routine tests for covid-19 were found to be negative. Naveen Kulal, district surveillance officer, said the person has been kept in the isolation ward of the district Wenlock hospital as a precautionary measure.

The patient has a high fever, but there is only a little chance of covid-19 infection, he added. More than 30,000 people undergone screening at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) in the last 15 days.

All passengers arriving at the international terminal are being screened as per the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Ministry, airport director V V Rao said..

