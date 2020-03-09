Lucknow Metro services to begin at 2.30 pm on Holi

Lucknow Metro services will be available from 2.30 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday due to Holi, an official said

"On Holi, metro train service will start at 2.30 pm from both the terminals -- CCS Airport Metro Station and Munshipulia Metro Station and will run normally thereafter till 10 pm," the Luckow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) official said

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited also urged people to conserve water and celebrate holi in a safe and eco-friendly way.

