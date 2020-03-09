Left Menu
IT bigwigs attend CIO meet hosted by Techwave India

Techwave Consulting, a global end-to-end IT Solution Company recently hosted a CIO meet, to discuss how digital platforms can be leveraged to reinvent business models for growth innovation and value chain.

Techwave . Image Credit: ANI

"Digital transformation is not a destination it is a journey and this journey needs to be divided into two parts "Transforming to digital and transforming digitally. Most of organization's focus on the first part, as you mature you start focusing on both parts and reap real rewards of digital transformation", said Satish Iyer, Country Head Techwave India. "Organizations serious about digital transformations need to invest in platforms that help them do both these things - create bridges between different initiatives and focus areas, and provide facilities that help them change more quickly, with more confidence", added Iyer.

Some of the eminent CIOs, who also were panellists for the meet, spoke about digital platforms, where should businesses start with digital transformation, the barriers organizations encounter, and the culture needed to overcome such barriers. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

