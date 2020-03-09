Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian stocks suffer worst day in 4-1/2 years on virus panic, oil price crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:19 IST
Indian stocks suffer worst day in 4-1/2 years on virus panic, oil price crash

Indian stocks on Monday recorded their worst single-day fall in more than four years, tracking global markets lower, as panic over the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak intensified and oil prices plummeted.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 4.90% at 10,451.45, its worst daily decline since August 2015. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 5.17% lower at 35,634.95. European markets suffered hefty losses in early trade, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 4.4% in its worst day since August 2015.

"Panic is an understatement," said Manav Chopra, head of research for equity at Indiabulls Securities Ltd in Mumbai. "Important support levels have been breached with ease in this environment," he said of the Nifty 50. The number of people infected with the coronavirus has topped 110,000 globally as the outbreak reached more countries and caused more economic carnage.

Unnerving already panicked investors, oil prices sank more than 25% in their biggest one-day rout since the Gulf War after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia. Analysts expect the decline in crude prices to help boost economic growth in India, one of the world's top oil importers, but shares in large oil companies slumped on Monday.

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp recorded its worst fall since 1995, dropping nearly 16%, while oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd dived 13%. The country's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, issued a statement on the market selloff, saying: "The perceived economic fallout from COVID-19 coupled with steep fall in global crude prices led to volatility in securities market."

Monday's rout comes after a bruising two weeks in which the Nifty 50 shed 9% on virus fears and turmoil at Yes Bank Ltd , one of the country's largest lenders. The blue-chip index also hit a 17-month low on Monday, erasing a roughly 12% gain it recorded in 2019.

The rupee was down 0.13% at 74.0562 against the dollar, as of 1030 GMT, having hit its lowest since October 2018 earlier on Monday. The global selloff also hit other markets in South Asia.

Pakistan's Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index was down 3.3%, while the Pakistani rupee fell to 156 rupees to a dollar, its lowest level in six months, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan. In Bangladesh, the Dhaka Stock Exchange 30 index plunged 6.19%.

Sri Lankan markets were shut on Monday for a holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the Serie A, where only six matches were scheduled in this round due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. All games were ordered to take place in empty stadiums until April 3 by the Italian government, and six matches t...

Korean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival

Korean Air Lines warned on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea. Woo Kee-hong, Korean Airs president, said more than 80 of South K...

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique Fitness Plan for new moms on account of World International Womens Day.The special package was unveiled by Dr. Rohini Katoch Sepat, IPS,...

Nigeria has second confirmed coronavirus case - health minister

Nigeria has a second confirmed coronavirus case, the countrys health minister said on Twitter on Monday.The first case was an Italian man who flew into southwestern commercial capital Lagos on Feb. 24 from Milan on a Turkish Airlines flight...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020