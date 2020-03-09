Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zydus Cadila inks licensing pact with XOMA Corp to develop cancer treatment molecule

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:47 IST
Zydus Cadila inks licensing pact with XOMA Corp to develop cancer treatment molecule

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has inked a licensing agreement with Nasdaq listed XOMA Corporation to develop an immuno-oncology (IO) drug candidate. As part of the agreement, Zydus will advance the new IO candidate through formal clinical trials, the company said in a statement.

Zydus has been granted exclusive rights to develop and commercialise the therapy in India, Brazil, Mexico and other emerging markets, and XOMA has the potential to receive single-to-double digit royalties on commercial sales in those territories, it added. Besides, XOMA retains rights in all other territories, Zydus Cadila said.

Through this collaboration, Zydus will develop the new IO drug candidate through human proof-of-concept and each company has the potential to receive pre-defined shares of future proceeds that may arise from licensing and commercialisation activities, according to the statement. "IL-2 will be the backbone of IO-based therapies for cancer treatment in the future. In this win-win agreement, we see a great strategic fit between our IL-2 and XOMA’s anti-IL-2 monoclonal antibody as together they have the potential to provide a safe and efficacious medicine to address the unmet needs of patients living with cancer," Zydus group Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

XOMA Chief Executive Officer Jim Neal said IL-2 has long been recognised as an effective anti-tumor agent, but its utility has been limited by its toxicity. "XOMA has developed unique, fully human antibodies that promote IL-2 action specifically to the cytotoxic effector immune cell populations relevant for anti-tumor activity while simultaneously limiting the unwanted stimulation of immunosuppressive T cells, thereby minimising its undesired side effects," he added.

This IL-2 and monoclonal antibody combination has the potential to turn the immune system against the cancer cells, and Zydus is an ideal partner to advance this combination through clinical development, Neal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

StanChart cuts oil price view on OPEC deal failure

Standard Chartered on Monday cut its 2020 and 2021 oil price forecast, saying the price war sparked by the collapse of a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers OPEC will likely be severe and p...

EU to consider proposed two-tier approach to 'green' rules

European policymakers should use a two-tier approach to define sustainable investments in order to smooth the blocs transition to a low carbon economy, a group of industry experts said. The first category proposed by the group on Monday wou...

Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Launches "BimariBolkeNahiAati"

One of the fastest-growing pathology laboratory chains in India creates awareness about Preventive Health Check-up with its unique campaign Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, a front-runner in world-class dia...

Algeria says 'rapid decision' needed to balance oil market

Algeria has been in permanent consultations with other oil producers since Friday over OPECs failure to agree on an output cut, its Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Ennahar television on Monday.We agreed on Friday that no decision woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020