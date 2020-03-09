Hyundai to drive in updated Verna with 1 litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said the updated version of its mid-sized sedan Verna will come with BS-VI compliant 1 litre turbo petrol engine mated with seven speed dual clutch transmission

The model would also come with new BS-VI compliant 1.5 litre petrol and diesel powertrains with manual as well as automatic transmissions, the company said in a statement

The updated model would come with several first-in-segment features such as the digital cluster, front ventilated seats, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, wireless charger among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

