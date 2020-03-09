Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lyla Blanc Perfume launches first store in India with 300 exclusive products

Lyla Blanc, the house of aromatic perfumes has inaugurated their first Store in near the popular Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:10 IST
Lyla Blanc Perfume launches first store in India with 300 exclusive products
Umer Kably (Vice President), Arif Fazlani ( Managing Director) and Narendra Patil (Sr Vice President). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 9 (ANI/Digpu): Lyla Blanc, the house of aromatic perfumes has inaugurated their first Store in near the popular Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai. The Lyla Blanc Fragrance Luxe Store is located at shop no 4, Mustafa Mansion, 101-109, Bhandari Street, Masjid Bunder West. Being in the centre of a fragrance market in Mumbai and having a wide range of more than 300 scents, gives Lyla Blanc an edge over the rest. Lyla Blanc is one of the few fragrance brands in India to have their own store showcasing their own perfumes for men and women.

"We are delighted to achieve a milestone in our journey by launching our first ever store in India. We pledge to cater to our loyal and new customers alike. Lyla Blanc offers you affordable deodorants as well as luxury perfumes while maintaining our international standards, Lyla Blanc is the one-stop perfume store for everyone," said Arif Fazlani, Managing Director of Lyla Blanc, while speaking on this occasion. "We at the Lyla Blanc Fragrance Luxe Store are committed to create a whole new experience that will help our customers to discover new fragrances, like never before. We aim to open many more of our own stores in the near future," added Fazlani.

The store showcases perfumes ranging from their luxury fragrances to their everyday scents and it even exhibits their halal certified collection. The Lyla Blanc Fragrance Luxe Store is a big achievement and a stepping stone in a long journey and it aims to create their presence in each and every city throughout the country. Some of Lyla Blanc's popular and best-selling fragrances are Naughty Girl, Afzal, Retro, Royal Touch Copper, Black Velvet, Versatile, Royal Touch Gold, Chrome, Blue Crush, Royal Touch Silver, Glamour and Explorer.

Lyla Blanc Pvt Ltd is a manufacturer and exporter of Fragrances, cosmetics, Bath and Body, and Skincare products for men and women worldwide. Known for high-quality, international packaging, and substantially priced bouquet of finest contemporary fragrances with mesmerizing scents, the company associated with Fazlani Group of Companies, Mumbai (India) to introduce its world-class range of products in Mumbai, India. With a global presence across 75 countries, hundreds of leading importers, and strong business ethics the company has been operating since 1927 to craft quality customer-centric products.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

PFI member arrested by Delhi Police; 'wider conspiracy' being investigated

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Danish, a member of Popular Front of India PFI, for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests. Danish was later produced before Delhis Patiala House Court and was sent to four days police rem...

SC takes note of plastics lying on both sides of railway lines in outer Delhi

The Supreme Court has taken note of heaps of plastic bags and garbage lying on both sides of railway lines in outer Delhi region and asked the Delhi government, civic bodies and Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority to make...

Integrated treatment of western and traditional Chinese medicine helped most COVID-19 patients recover: Report

An integrated treatment of western drugs and traditional Chinese medicine TCM has helped most of the over 50,000 coronavirus patients in China to recover from the deadly disease, a Chinese expert medical team said on Monday. Compared with t...

John Oliver blasts Hotstar for not streaming Modi episode of his show

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has slammed Disney-owned streaming service Hotstar for self censoring an episode critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and his handling of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020