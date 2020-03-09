Left Menu
Likee as Digital Partner of DBDS Women's Day celebration pays tribute to women

As the digital partner of Don Bosco Development Society's special ceremony to mark the International Women's Day, Likee connected with 2000 plus women to inspire them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:37 IST
Likee connected with 2000 plus women to inspire them. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the digital partner of Don Bosco Development Society's special ceremony to mark the International Women's Day, Likee connected with 2000 plus women to inspire them. The pioneering global short video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, in association with the renowned NGO, paid tribute to women and also engaged with them interestingly during the ceremony held in Mumbai. Likee India Head Abhishek Dutta, along with the Mumbai team, was part of the celebration.

At the onset of the event, the Don Bosco Development Society (DBDS), a renowned Mumbai-based not-for-profit organisation established in 2001, appreciated and felicitated Likee as part of the opening ceremony. The event saw the participation of 2000 women associated with Don Bosco Development Society. They interacted with the Likee team and also used the opportunity to learn tricks to make a perfect video on the platform.

While interacting with the audience, Abhishek Dutta shared details about the journey of Likee, and also honoured three women - Geetanji Rajesh Shinde, Kulsum Shaikh and Mahima Selvi - with special Likee Women's Day award for their inspiring journey. During the event, Likee also captured stories of more than 100 women and shared them on social media with #superwoman. Around 750 Likee bags were also distributed among underprivileged women. The NGO thanked Likee for gifting bags to the underprivileged women. The NGO also showed the Likee Women's Day video to the attendees, who loved the creation and appreciated it.

"The event was a great success. We would thank Likee for their support and especially its influencer Anmol for encouraging other women with her attendance," said DBDS spokesperson Fr Rolvin D'Mello, who is also the Executive Director of the NGO. Likee spokesperson Mike Ong hailed DBDS for taking the initiative.

"Likee has emerged as a powerful medium and is also identified as a platform that encourages and supports a number of causes. Women empowerment is one such cause we strongly back. Our association with DBDS is reflective of the Likee's sensitivity," he said. The whole event was telecast live on the Likee India official handle and the Likee app. The event garnered more than one lakh views and clocked over 3.5 lakh likes. The event also saw all the women come together to do an on the spot dance with the Likee India team.

Likee has emerged as a popular platform in India, with its availability in different Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie's year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as number one in the breakout category and is currently among the most downloaded apps in 2019.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

