Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Launches "BimariBolkeNahiAati"

One of the fastest-growing pathology laboratory chains in India creates awareness about Preventive Health Check-up with its unique campaign Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, a front-runner in world-class diagnostic services in Western India, has launched a campaign entitled #BimariBolkeNahiAati to create awareness about regular preventive health check-ups among masses. Commenting on this new campaign, Mr. Rajiv Sharma, CEO & Managing Director, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics mentioned, “For the last 5 years, we have been aggressively working around our core philosophy – Accurate, Reliable and Advanced. We are committed to providing accurate, reliable and advanced pathology services to our patients. Taking this forward, we have launched our first branded content film #BimariBolkeNahiAati.” “Through #BimariBolkeNahiAati the intention is to highlight the importance of regular preventive check-up in today’s fast-paced world where chronic diseases have become a common phenomenon. But the good part is that millennials are now more aware and concerned about themselves and their family members; they completely understand that timely checkups and proper treatment improve the quality of life. Which eventually reduce the stress and financial instability.” YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=MX1pDc_Q3FE&feature=emb_logo “By undergoing regular health checkups, it’s easy to keep a close tab on one’s health and catch any unrecognised disorders at an early stage to ensure that it doesn’t turn into an unmanageable or complicated disease. This film is based on the same insight; preventive checkup is the need of the hour. And #BimariBolkeNahiAati sums it up so well," said Dr. Sanjeev Shah, Clinical Director, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics.

Further, Ankush Gupta, COO, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics said, “Within just 5 years, we have been acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing pathology laboratory chains in India. It clearly shows our commitment and the vision to become one of the most preferred pathology labs in India by providing exceptional pathology services. We have already initiated the campaign offline via OOH and in-centre promotions. However, we are now going to promote it online with our aggressive integrated approach using our brand’s social media channels to reach out to a wider audience for higher engagement rate. We genuinely wanted people to watch this film and understand the importance of regular health checkup.” The video garnered 1 lac+ views on Facebook and campaign BimariBolkeNahiAati trended on Twitter with 12M impressions on its first day. Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Sterling Addlife India Pvt. Ltd., the well-known healthcare group in Gujarat, introduced the largest and most comprehensive pathology laboratory – Sterling Accuris Diagnostics in 2015.

The journey of Sterling Accuris Diagnostics began with a singular mission of ‘setting higher standards’ in diagnostics healthcare. Within a short span of time, Sterling Accuris Diagnostics has become synonymous with accuracy and reliability. With a dedicated National Reference Laboratory and an impressive network of labs, it offers more than 2000 different kinds of tests using the most advanced state-of-the-art technology supported by highly skilled personnel. It is present across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Key information about the campaign: Campaign name: #BimariBolkeNahiAati Company name: Sterling Accuris Diagnostics Key company officials: Rajiv Sharma (CEO & MD), Ankush Gupta (COO), Rupesh Dagar (VP – Sales & Marketing), Deependra Gupta (Brand & Digital Manager), Hita Bhatt (Retail Manager) Digital Marketing Agency: Socialee Key agency officials: Kushal Soni (Client Service Manager), Pranoti Shah (Account Manager), Jigar Solanki (Copywriter) Production house: The Monologue Platform: YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Image: Viral Campaign that uplifted the brand Video: Fikr unki jo kare hamari fikr | Sterling Accuris Diagnostics

