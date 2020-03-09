Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank: Some people spreading lies for politics, says Thakur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:42 IST
Yes Bank: Some people spreading lies for politics, says Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said some people were causing harm to the country by spreading lies for the sake of politics following the Yes Bank crisis. Talking to reporters after holding interactive sessions here with industrialists, traders and intellectuals on taxation, Thakur claimed all measures were being taken to ensure the safety of depositors' money and to save the beleaguered private lender.

The bank's operations are being probed by Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, and its founder Rana Kapoor was arrested on Sunday on the alleged charges of money laundering. The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a moratorium for 30 days on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded its board with immediate effect.

"I want to assure all Yes Bank depositors that their money is safe. We have sought a report from the Reserve Bank into the matter. The CBI and ED have initiated action against the promoter (Rana Kapoor) of the bank and his relatives," Thakur said when queried on the issue. "The promoter of the bank has been arrested and his family members were stopped from going abroad. The SBI has also started it process. We have taken all steps to save the bank and resolve problems of depositors," he said.

As per the RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India is expected to pick up to 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan. Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Thakur said, "A few people are creating an atmosphere of fear and speaking lies (on the issue) for politics, and by doing this, they are causing harm to the country and its people." Earlier, speaking on the Yes Bank issue at the airport here, Thakur said the Narendra Modi government would not tolerate corruption, and added "there was a lot to come on the issue".

He said the Modi dispensation, which has given corruption-free governance for the past six years, will continue to take action on those who looted hard-earned money of the people. Asked about how the government planned to curb imports from China, he said import duty had been hiked in the 2020-21 budget.

He said meetings were being held to study the impact on Chinese imports after the coronavirus outbreak there. On a question on the reported confrontation between Chhattisgarh and the Centre on sharing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Thakur said "in a federal structural, cooperative federalism and competitive federalism run together".

"Every state tries to attract more investment for its growth. The Centre has been allocating GST collection share to states. If there are pending cases, then the amount will be sanctioned in two installments as we have already announced," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Medical waste from Kerala dumped in Coimbatore; 2 held

Coimbatore, Mar 9 PTI The owner and driver of a lorry carrying medical waste from Thrissur in Kerala were arrested on Monday for dumping the load near here, police said. Residents near the spot where the waste was dumped staged a protest de...

COVID 19: Likely restrictions on "fan interactions", "selfies" during SA series

The cricket crazy fans love getting up close and personal with star cricketers, something that might not be possible in the wake of rising number of Coronavirus COVID 19 cases in India. Currently, 43 people have been tested positive for COV...

Farmer's suicide: Two bank officials among five booked

Police have booked five people, including two bank officials, two days after a debt-ridden farmer committed suicide in UPs Saharanpur, officials said here on Monday. They said the wife of the victim, Vedpal, had lodged a complaint at the...

Oil crash: Saudi Arabia's risky price war

Saudi Arabia sent energy markets into a tailspin Monday after slashing crude prices, a risky gambit to sideline competitors including Russia that will test the fortunes of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Riyadhs shock and awe strategy has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020