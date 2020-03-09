Left Menu
COVID-19: Airport to scan passengers at domestic terminal too

  • Kochi
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:16 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:16 IST
In view of fresh cases of coronavirus in Kerala, the Cochin International Airport Limited on Monday decided to extend the screening of passengers from the international terminal to the domestic one as well. Thescreening had started at the airport for international passengers on March 3.

"As new cases were emerging, CIAL decided to extend the universal screening to domestic passengers. New health counters were added to both international and domestic arrival areas," a CIAL statement said. "On an average, the airporthandles arrival of 15,000 passengers every day," it said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronovirus cases in Kerala has risen to six, with a three-year old child returning to the state from Italy and testing positive for the infection, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

