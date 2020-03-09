Delhi Metro services from 2:30pm on Holi

Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on Tuesday on account of Holi

"On Holi (10th March 2020), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro. Additionally, metro feeder bus service will not be operational on 10th March 2020," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.