IDA grants USD 100 million to electrify Burundi

The International Development Association (IDA), which is a subsidiary of the World Bank, has recently granted USD 100 million to Burundi which will be used to finance a project to electrify households, small businesses, schools and health centers in rural areas via mini-solar grids, according to a news report by 'Afrik21'.

Under the arrangement with IDA, Burundi will receive two grants totaling USD 160 million that will improve access to "essential services" in rural areas, including electricity.

Burundi has received an initial amount of $100 million grant from IDA. As part of this effort, it has launched the Solar Energy Project for Rural Communities, better known as Nyakiriza project (Sun or enlighten me) in Kirundi which is the most widely spoken language in Burundi.

The Government of Burundi will install mini-hybrid solar mini-grids in rural areas. These solar power plants will be equipped with battery storage systems and generators.

The government estimates that the production of each kilowatt will require an investment of USD 2,200, compared to the current price of mini-grids in the East African sub-region. Each facility is expected to connect between 150 and 4,500 households, small businesses and local shops.

400 health centers will also be equipped with off-grid solar systems. These facilities will provide electricity including lighting in maternity wards, main buildings and residences, refrigeration and the operation of medical and office equipment such as microscopes, electrical sterilizers, computers, and photocopiers.

At least 400 primary schools will also be electrified using solar-powered mini-grids. According to IDA, the total off-grid solar systems installed under the project will generate 17 MW of electricity, benefiting 91,000 families, 4,000 small businesses and 800 schools and health centers.

