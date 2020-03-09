Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algerians say oil price crash shows need for reform

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:27 IST
Algerians say oil price crash shows need for reform

Plunging oil prices have increased the urgency for Algeria to reform its economy, politicians and business leaders said on Monday. Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said the country had been in "permanent consultations" with other oil producers after the collapse on Friday of an OPEC+ supply deal, which led Saudi Arabia and Russia to say they would raise output.

Arkab added that a decision was needed very quickly to restore balance to the market and said the lack of a decision was "very negative" for producers. Algeria depends on energy exports for 95% of its foreign earnings, which had already halved over the past five years to about $30 billion in 2019. Currency reserves have more than halved in the same period.

"Algeria must urgently find alternatives and adopt a new management model. We still have time to change things," said Houari Tighersi, a member of the parliament's finance committee. The 2020 budget, passed in December, envisaged an oil price of $60 a barrel but still planned for a 9.2% cut in public spending to bring years of deficits under control.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down some 20% at about $36 a barrel at 1646 GMT on Monday. Algeria's falling energy revenues are partly due to lower production levels and higher domestic consumption. It passed a new law last year to offer better terms to foreign firms investing in its oil sector in an effort to support output.

"Investments from international partners could be delayed, which will impact Algeria's efforts to raise output," a former chief executive of state energy company Sonatrach told Reuters, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. The government also approved new rules last year to allow foreign companies to have majority ownership of projects in "non-strategic" sectors to encourage investment.

Algeria has struggled for years to diversify its economy away from oil and gas and encourage private sector growth. Mass protests over the past year against the old ruling elite could make it difficult to implement painful spending cuts. "A barrel at $34 a barrel is very bad news for Algeria as it tries to solve its multidimensional crisis. It is not easy to do more with less money," said analyst Farid Ferrahi.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected in December in a vote opposed by the protest movement, had already pushed for his new government to "rationalise" public spending. A former government minister, speaking anonymously, said the oil price crash could force the government to make overdue changes. "It could be a great opportunity for it to undertake the needed reforms to modernise the economy," he said.

(Reporting By Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle and Pravin Char)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's top sports body calls for suspension of all events until April 3

Italys top sports body on Monday called for all sports events to be blocked until April 3, and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure as the country fights with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe. After a meetin...

Florida officials call on all travelers returning from overseas to isolate for two weeks

All travelers returning to Florida from travel to any other country should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, state health officials said in a statement on their website on Monday.The Florida Department of...

Oil prices plunge, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Oil prices suffered their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War on Monday as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war that threatens to overwhelm global oil markets with supply. A 20 slump in oil prices triggered another...

Cyprus reports 2 coronavirus cases, all EU states now hit

Cyprus on Monday reported two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states are now affectedHealth Minister Constantinos Ioannou was to hold a 1600 GMT press conference on the two confirmed cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020