Infosys Positioned in the Winner's Podium of HFS Top Ten ServiceNow Services 2019 Report

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 10-03-2020 12:58 IST
Infosys has been positioned in the Winner's Podium of the inaugural HFS Top Ten ServiceNow Services 2019 report for providing comprehensive Enterprise Service Management capabilities and vertical-focused solutions that enhances customer delight and service experience.

The 2019 HFS Top 10 ServiceNow Services report examines how service providers are evolving their offerings and capabilities in the ServiceNow services market. Infosys' ServiceNow offerings leverage technologies such as AI and automation to consumerize user-experience, optimize processes, boost productivity, and improve visibility into the organization's service management landscape. The report highlights Infosys' strengths in understanding industry challenges, delivery models, and talent cross-skilling to help enterprises extend service management capabilities beyond the IT function - HR Service Delivery, Customer Service Management, Security Operations and GRC.

The benefits of Infosys' ServiceNow offerings include:

  • Simplification and standardization of the IT Service management platform with ready to deploy plug and play solutions that ensures scalability upgrade and minimizes maintenance efforts
  • Reduction of nearly 50 percent in ServiceNow implementation timelines using Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café solution
  • Increase in user satisfaction by 30 percent achieved with intuitive self-help portals, mobile applications, and simple two-click service catalog solutions

