Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stimulus hopes boost FTSE 100 after worst day since 2008

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 13:51 IST
Stimulus hopes boost FTSE 100 after worst day since 2008

London's FTSE 100 bounced back on Tuesday from its worst session since the 2008 financial crisis, as investors bet on co-ordinated stimulus measures by major central banks to shield the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 1.4%, after falling to its lowest level since 2016 on Monday as a crash in oil prices fanned fears of a sharp slowdown in global growth. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc tracked a rebound in oil prices after closing Monday with their worst session on record.

Investor attention in Britain will be on a budget speech by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday for clues on additional stimulus from the Bank of England. A 26% jump for Premier Oil helped the domestically focussed mid-cap index add 1.1%.

Aerospace firm Meggit fell 1.2% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after Berenberg downgraded it to "hold" and cut its price target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: TN

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday. Announcing the test results, the minister in a tweet said, CoronaupdateLet me share a good news, 8 samples t...

Indian mountaineer scales Australia's highest mountain peak

Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya has successfully scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain peak in Australia. Dehariya, who last year scaled Mount Everest, successfully summit the 2,228-metres Mount Kosciuszko on Monday.I did my summ...

Hong Kong shares end higher as stimulus hopes build

Hong Kong shares rebounded on Tuesday from sharp losses in the previous two sessions as investors hoped that coordinated fiscal and monetary support from global policymakers would boost economies hit by the coronavirus and limit financial c...

Moldova bans foreigners on all flights from countries with coronavirus

Moldova has banned all foreigners from entering by plane from any country affected by the coronavirus. The ban took effect on Tuesday, three days after the eastern European state reported its first coronavirus case.Announcing it late on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020