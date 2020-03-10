Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares end higher as stimulus hopes build

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:03 IST
Hong Kong shares end higher as stimulus hopes build

Hong Kong shares rebounded on Tuesday from sharp losses in the previous two sessions as investors hoped that coordinated fiscal and monetary support from global policymakers would boost economies hit by the coronavirus and limit financial contagion. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 352.05 points, or 1.41%, at 25,392.51. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.69% to 10,153.37. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.1% after a 10.85% drop on Monday, while the IT sector rose 1.86%, the financial sector ended 1.43% higher and the property sector rose 1.85%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CITIC Ltd, which gained 4.93%, while the biggest loser was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, which fell 1.56%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.82% at 2,996.76 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 2.14%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.85%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9458 per U.S. dollar at 08:19 GMT, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.948. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CITIC Ltd, up 4.93%, followed by Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd , gaining 4.9%, and Want Want China Holdings Ltd , up 4.84%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Resources Gas Group Ltd, which was down 1.75%, Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, which fell 1.56%, and China Mobile Ltd, down 1.11%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

IAF brings back 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

Fifty-eight Indians were brought back home from coronavirus-hit Iran in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force IAF on Tuesday. The aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster, was sent to Tehran from Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on Monday ...

Himachal CM cancels Holi celebration after Chamba accident

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday cancelled his Holi celebration programme in the wake of the Chamba accident, which claimed five lives in the state.On Tuesday morning, at least five people were killed and 30 others ...

8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: TN

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said on Tuesday. Announcing the test results, the minister in a tweet said, CoronaupdateLet me share a good news, 8 samples t...

Indian mountaineer scales Australia's highest mountain peak

Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya has successfully scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain peak in Australia. Dehariya, who last year scaled Mount Everest, successfully summit the 2,228-metres Mount Kosciuszko on Monday.I did my summ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020