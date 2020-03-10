Matrimony.com bolsters senior management team, Venkataramani Suresh joins as Chief Business Officer

To pursue its ambitious growth and expansion plans, Matrimony.com recently strengthened its marriage services with the addition of Venkataramani Suresh - Chief Business Officer - Marriage Services. Venkataramani Suresh is a business leader who has over 24 years of experience. In his last stint, he worked as Chief Sales Officer at Infoedge. He had earlier worked with Xerox.

The development comes in the wake of the company pursuing expansion of its marriage services including MatrimonyBazaar, Mandap.com and MatrimonyPhotography, with the opening up of operations in Mumbai and Delhi. "We're strengthening our senior leadership to leverage the huge opportunity in marriage services. We believe that Venkataramani Suresh with his rich experience is well-positioned to drive growth in the huge wedding services market," said Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO - Matrimony.com, while speaking about the development.

"I'm excited to be part of the Matrimony.com leadership team. The company has been a pioneer in the matrimony space. I look forward to the interesting growth journey," said Venkataramani Suresh, while talking about his new role. This story is provided by BharatMatrimony. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

