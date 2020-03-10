Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rush to safety abates, German bond yields off record lows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 16:35 IST
Rush to safety abates, German bond yields off record lows
Image Credit: Piqsels

Germany's safe-haven government bond yields rose sharply from record-low levels on Tuesday, as hopes for stimulus to support global growth in the face of the coronavirus outbreak stemmed market panic for now. Having slid over 13 basis points on Monday in the biggest one-day drop since the euro zone debt crisis in 2011, two-year German bond yields were almost 10 basis points higher on Tuesday at -0.92% - well above record lows.

"Obviously, we had historic moves yesterday so there is a reversal of that today," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at Rababank in London. "There's a bit more confidence out there after the Trump news and also an element of profit-taking on the bond price gains." U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be taking "major" steps to gird the economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus.

Japan on Tuesday unveiled the second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus, focusing on support to small and mid-sized firms, as concerns mount about risks to the fragile economy. In Europe, the response to coronavirus could dominate Britain's first post-Brexit budget on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday is expected to weigh in with measures to support the euro zone economy.

The prospect of stimulus measures bought calm to world markets after a day of panic that sent bond yields in Germany and the United States to record lows. German government bond yields were 8 to 12 base points higher on the day. The 10-year Bund yield was at -0.73%, almost 20 bps above Monday's record low.

Dutch 10-year bond yields climbed 12 bps to -0.51%, also up from record lows hit the previous day, at around -0.70%. "What we are seeing is a significant swing in sentiment and that is about fiscal policy, especially in the U.S.," said DZ Bank rates strategist Sebastian Fellechner. "A lot of investors are awaiting fiscal policy, which in this crisis is more important than monetary policy."

Even with yields on safe-haven bonds in Europe and the United States up sharply, the selloff appeared modest given the scale of the moves seen this year as investors brace for coronavirus to inflict a severe economic shock. The U.S. bond curve out to 10 years has yields below 1%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are still more than 100 bps lower so far this year. German Bund yields are down over 50 bps.

In Italy, where the entire country has now been placed under lockdown until next month, borrowing costs fell as risk appetite globally recovered. Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 11 bps to 1.29%. The 10-year yield spread over Germany was back below 200 bps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Ranji Trophy final: Saurashtra reach 384/8 against Bengal on day two

With the help of Arpit Vasavadas century, Saurashtra managed to reach a score of 3848 against Bengal on day two of the Ranji Trophy final here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. Resuming day two at 2065, Arpit Vasavad...

Rugby-French league to decide on Top 14 fate on Wednesday amid coronavirus fears

The French league is expected to decide on Wednesday whether the Top 14, the richest rugby union league in the world, will be suspended or the matches will be played without any spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak. A source with direct...

Putin to address parliament after lawmaker proposes he run for president again - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after a lawmaker proposed allowing him to run for president again despite a legal limit currently prohibiting that, the TASS news agency reported.Putin i...

All 16 temporary hospitals in coronavirus-hit Wuhan closed

Wuhan China, Mar 10 XinhuaANI The last two temporary hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in central Chinas Hubei Province, were shut down on Tuesday, marking the closure of all 16 temporary hospitals in the city. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020