Welspun Corp bags offshore pipes supply contract in Australia

Welspun Corp on Wednesday said it has bagged a major offshore pipes supply contract for a project in Australia from Allseas Marine Contractors. The project is owned by a joint venture, which comprises ConocoPhillips Australia, SK E&S Australia and Santos Offshore.

"Welspun Corp has secured a major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia for the Barossa offshore Development project from Allseas Marine Contractors Australia PTY Ltd," the company said in a filing to BSE. The contract scope comprises manufacturing and supply of pipes for critical offshore application.

With this recent order, which will be executed from India, the company's global order book stands at 1,139 kilometre-tonne (kmt) after considering order execution up to February 2020. The shares of Welspun Corp were trading at Rs 101.65 a piece on BSE, down 18.29 per cent from the previous close..

