FreeConferenceCall.com Eliminates Pay Walls for Video and Collaboration Tools in India to Support Coronavirus Response

Users in India can benefit from a comprehensive suite of video and collaboration tools with up to 1,000 participants and no limits on the number of calls for free LONG BEACH, California, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeConferenceCall.com, has eliminated all pay walls for users in India to help combat the Coronavirus. Users in India can access the full suite of video conferencing capabilities entirely free of charge. Free video and collaboration tools enable users across the country to meet, work and stay connected during this challenging time. Businesses, students, communities and anyone worried about travelling or prevented from doing so can benefit from unlimited international audio conferencing with local dial ins for more than 75 markets. Unlimited video conferencing is also available free of charge, with up to 1,000 participants per conference and access to screen sharing and drawing tools.

"At FreeConferenceCall.com, we are taking the response to the Coronavirus outbreak very seriously and want to ensure users across India are able to minimize the impact it has on their daily lives. By eliminating paywalls for video and collaboration tools, more people across the country can access critical communications at no cost," said Dave Erickson, President, CEO and Founder at FreeConferenceCall.com. Features include: • Unlimited international audio conferencing with local dial ins for 75+ markets • Unlimited video conferencing • Screen sharing and drawing FreeConferenceCall.com is the second largest conferencing provider in the world based on minute volume and has been providing free audio-conferencing services for nearly two decades. It offers free audio conference services online and via its Android, iPhone and iPad mobile apps.

"We believe that free communications services have a positive social impact. When we saw a surge in usage across our global footprint as Coronavirus spread, we looked at what we could do to help more people. Offering free video and collaboration tools in India is one way that we can contribute and use our technology and services to benefit businesses, communities, religious groups and a whole range of unique users," said Erickson. FreeConferenceCall.com operates a freemium model with a local presence in over 75 countries. Upgrades can be added for a minimal fee, including toll-free numbers, custom greetings, custom hold music, extra storage and the use of one number to remove the need for access codes for US participants.

Get started today at www.freeconferencecall.com

