Left Menu
Development News Edition

FreeConferenceCall.com Eliminates Pay Walls for Video and Collaboration Tools in India to Support Coronavirus Response

  • PTI
  • |
  • Longbeach
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:06 IST
FreeConferenceCall.com Eliminates Pay Walls for Video and Collaboration Tools in India to Support Coronavirus Response

Users in India can benefit from a comprehensive suite of video and collaboration tools with up to 1,000 participants and no limits on the number of calls for free LONG BEACH, California, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeConferenceCall.com, has eliminated all pay walls for users in India to help combat the Coronavirus. Users in India can access the full suite of video conferencing capabilities entirely free of charge. Free video and collaboration tools enable users across the country to meet, work and stay connected during this challenging time. Businesses, students, communities and anyone worried about travelling or prevented from doing so can benefit from unlimited international audio conferencing with local dial ins for more than 75 markets. Unlimited video conferencing is also available free of charge, with up to 1,000 participants per conference and access to screen sharing and drawing tools.

"At FreeConferenceCall.com, we are taking the response to the Coronavirus outbreak very seriously and want to ensure users across India are able to minimize the impact it has on their daily lives. By eliminating paywalls for video and collaboration tools, more people across the country can access critical communications at no cost," said Dave Erickson, President, CEO and Founder at FreeConferenceCall.com. Features include: • Unlimited international audio conferencing with local dial ins for 75+ markets • Unlimited video conferencing • Screen sharing and drawing FreeConferenceCall.com is the second largest conferencing provider in the world based on minute volume and has been providing free audio-conferencing services for nearly two decades. It offers free audio conference services online and via its Android, iPhone and iPad mobile apps.

"We believe that free communications services have a positive social impact. When we saw a surge in usage across our global footprint as Coronavirus spread, we looked at what we could do to help more people. Offering free video and collaboration tools in India is one way that we can contribute and use our technology and services to benefit businesses, communities, religious groups and a whole range of unique users," said Erickson. FreeConferenceCall.com operates a freemium model with a local presence in over 75 countries. Upgrades can be added for a minimal fee, including toll-free numbers, custom greetings, custom hold music, extra storage and the use of one number to remove the need for access codes for US participants.

Get started today at www.freeconferencecall.com PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank shares rally in 2nd consecutive session, up 28 pc

Shares of Yes Bank continued to gain for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, rallying up to 28 per cent, as investor sentiment turned positive after SBI said it will buy a 49 per cent stake in the cash-strapped lender. The scrip sp...

Bank of England cuts rates by half a percent to 0.25%

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percent on Wednesday in a shock move to bolster Britains economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Members of the BoEs Monetary Policy Committee voted to cut...

Australian bishop 'stood aside' amid police probe

One of Australias longest-serving Catholic bishops stood aside Wednesday amid reports of a police investigation into alleged sex offenses. Bishop Christopher Saunders, who ran the diocese of Broome on the countrys west coast, was said to ha...

A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with

A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected withcoronavirus dies in Karnatakas Kalaburagi Government....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020