Left Menu
Development News Edition

Respite for Italian bonds as ECB stimulus bets swell

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:19 IST
Respite for Italian bonds as ECB stimulus bets swell

Italian government bond yields fell sharply from recent highs on Wednesday on expectations the European Central Bank will boost monetary stimulus when it meets on Thursday, to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the European economy.

Following a 50-basis-point rate cut from the Bank of England on Wednesday morning, expectations are the ECB will also act, probably with a 10-basis-point cut. Money markets on Wednesday showed that a 10 basis point rate cut is now being fully priced in by investors.. Italian government debt is seen as the biggest beneficiary.

"We expect new TLTROs to be issued to make sure there is enough liquidity," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz, referring to cheap loans the ECB gives banks to boost the economy, known as targeted long-term refinancing operations. "There is also a reasonable chance of a rate cut. It would be quite obvious to do it, because (ECB chief Christine) Lagarde has said before that (deposit rate) tiering has increased cross-border activity among banks in the euro zone, and they need to maintain that."

Italian government bond yields were down between 10 and 17 basis points across the board, coming off recent highs. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was down 16 basis points at 1.23%, well off Tuesday's two-month high of 1.458%. The spread over Germany tightened to 195 bps from Tuesday's 227 bps. Germany's two-year bond yield dropped one basis point to -0.964%, tracking short-dated Gilt yields lower following the emergency BoE base rate cut.

Benchmark 10-year German debt, on the other hand, rose nearly five basis points to -0.755%, as bearish sentiment eased a touch. Most other high-grade euro zone government bond yields were also higher on the day.,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Public comment invited on scrap metal export taxes

National Treasury has invited the public to comment on the proposal of export taxes on scrap metal.Treasury has published the basic approach for consultation after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in the 2020 Budget Review the introd...

Marg ERP gained a clinch in Pharma, now it’s time for FMCG

Joins hands with FMCG Distributors and Traders Association FAIDA Delhi Aiming for 1,50,000 additional installations of its software among FMCG distributors and supermarkets in the next three years Delhi, March 11, 2020 Marg ERP Ltd., ...

Emily Blunt on 'A Quiet Place 2': It explores metaphor of fractured feeling in the air

From fears of parenthood to capturing the untethered feeling across the world, there is a lot to take away from A Quiet Place 2, says Hollywood star Emily Blunt. The original horror film in 2018 revolved around the Abbott family, featuring ...

Lagarde told EU chiefs ECB looking at all tools for virus response -Bloomberg News

European Central Bank ECB President Christine Lagarde told European Union EU leaders that ECB policy makers would look at all policy tools at their meeting this week, particularly ones to provide super-cheap funding, Bloomberg News reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020