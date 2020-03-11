Left Menu
Development News Edition

iServeU Aims to Create India's USD 5 Trillion Rural Economy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:00 IST
iServeU Aims to Create India's USD 5 Trillion Rural Economy

To create financial inclusion by providing digital connectivity in rural India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) India’s one of the fastest growing fintech startup company ‘iServeU’ is betting big to create India’s USD 5 trillion economy of rural India by providing digital connectivity. The company crossed iconic landmark to connect with 25,000 villages where they have been financially included using iServeU’s technology on the day our Honourable Finance Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman tabled Union budget for FY 2020-21. Mr. Debiprasad Sarangi, CEO of iServeU said, “Honourable finance minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman’s this year’s union budget is one of the finest budget ever declared as it focuses on providing digital connectivity to 1 lakh villages. It is our endeavour to work hard and take our technology to tap those villages of rural India in order to provide banking services.” Recently, the company have enabled banking facility at Bishra village in West Bengal, where villagers are now able to withdraw money using their debit card or thumb impression and can transfer funds to their near and dear ones just using a mobile number. The power of technology and government’s initiative like Aadhaar Enabled Payment System where any village level micro entrepreneur can now provide banking services to their own communities just by their mobile phone with almost zero investment. iServeU is a leading provider in the FinTech space has on-boarded 90,000 such micro entrepreneurs on it’s platform, claimed Sarangi.

Mr. Amit Tyagi, CFO of iServeU asserted, “Each retailer is able to earn at an average about 15,000 per month on our platform while serving the local communities as well.” adding that “Not only normal banking services like withdrawal and deposits, iServeU in partnership with leading banks like RBL Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Fino Payments Bank is able to provide a plethora of other financial services to the customers like life and health insurance, micro credits etc.” Recently, the Odisha headquartered technology driven and service motivated company-iServeU have developed some of the most cutting edge tools enabling financial transactions of bottom of pyramid population like fraud prevention and smart cash management. The company also hiring 2 lakhs agents for the same in FY’ 20-21, added Sarangi. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Italy announces 25 bn euros package to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Rome was allocating 25 billion euros USD 28.3 billion to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed 631 people in Italy. We have allocated an emergency sum of 25 billion euros, Con...

Centre advises states to step up sanitation in public transport vehicles, bus terminals

All states and union territories have been asked to step up sanitation and hygiene in all public transport vehicles to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said on Wednesday. The states and union terri...

13 of 22 rebel Cong MLAs don't want to quit party, we will win floor test: Digvijaya Singh

Thirteen of the 22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh dont want to quit the party and were led away only to create pressure on the leadership to nominate Jyotiraditya Scindia to the Rajya Sabha, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh claime...

Man trampled to death by tusker in Bengal

A man was killed after being trampled by an elephant in West Bengals Alipurduar district on Wednesday, police said. Mahadeb Tirkey came in front of a tusker while on his way to his roadside eatery in Latabari area of Kalchini block, a polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020