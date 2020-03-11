Dalmia Bharat Group Wins Award for Corporate Governance at Legal Era Awards 2019-20

NEW DELHI, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalmia Bharat Group, a leader in India's core manufacturing space since 1939, has won an award for corporate governance at the Legal Era Awards 2019-20, an initiative by Legal Era of the Legal Media Group that recognises the best legal practitioner, legal team or law firm in India and abroad. Dr. Sanjeev Gemawat, Company Secretary, Dalmia Bharat Group represented the company at the award ceremony at Mumbai. Expressing gratitude on receiving the coveted award, Dr. Gemawat said, "We are extremely honoured and humbled by this recognition, which has identified corporate governance as the cornerstone of Dalmia Bharat Group's operations." He further stated, "We firmly believe that ethically driven business processes are quintessential for steady and sustained growth of any organisation. Robust corporate governance is critical for enhancing and retaining investor trust. Therefore, we ensure that our corporate governance practices are driven by strong board oversight, timely disclosures, transparent accounting policies and high levels of integrity in decision making." Dalmia Bharat Group represents modern India which has a blend of traditional Indian values such as Integrity, Trust, Respect, Humility & Commitment and an aggressive performance driven culture. The Group inculcates an operational work behaviour of Speed, Learning, Teamwork & Excellence to complement the performance culture.

Being one of the oldest business houses in India, Dalmia Bharat Group appreciates the responsibility of upholding sustainable practices in business. Notably, the group has grown by over 20 times from a 1.2 million tonne-capacity to 26.5 million tonnes over the past decade via Greenfield expansions and strategic acquisitions, which is one of the fastest capacity expansions within the country's cement industry. List of the winners- http://www.legaleraawards.com/winners-2019-20 About Legal Era Award Known for its credibility, impartiality, egalitarianism and international flavour, the Legal Era Awards were instituted nine years ago to recognize legal finesse, innovation and accomplishments. Spanning across practice areas both old and new, such as banking, insurance, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals, information technology, telecommunication and e-commerce, the awards categories include Law Firms, In-House, Individual, International and Premier League respectively. The selection criteria include service type and range, business type and operation, and individual/team expertise, among others. Some of our groundbreaking titles include: Lifetime Achievement, Legal Icon of the Year, Star General Counsel of the Year (Male and Female), and Star Young Achiever (Law Firm and In-House).

About Dalmia Bharat Group Dalmia Bharat Group (www.dalmiabharat.com) is a leading Indian conglomerate with a strong presence in Cement, Sugar and Refractories. The Group has a turnover of over 11,000 crore. Dalmia Bharat commenced operations in 1939 and has played a defining role in India's manufacturing sector. The group has significant market presence in each of its sectors of operation. Its cement business has grown exponentially since 2006 in terms of capacity and production and the company is a leader in the specialty cements space. Dalmia Cement is the only cement company in the world to have the lowest carbon footprint. In sugar, the group is a prominent generic player catering to most of the leading businesses in India. The Group also caters to an enduring and growing customer base in the refractories business and has forayed into sustainable power/energy. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886754/Dalmia_Bharat_Group.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.