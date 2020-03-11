Left Menu
Angola Oil & Gas 2020 secures endorsement of major global companies

Equinor, meanwhile, has pledged to strengthen cooperation with Sonangol, especially regarding joint exploratory activities in the Lower Congo Basin.

AOG 2020 aims to expand in size, scale, and prestige and will enhance Angola's global drive to present opportunities to a targeted audience of relevant investors. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The Angola Oil & Gas 2020 Conference and Exhibition has aligned itself with the government's vision to galvanize activity in Angola's oil and gas sector; Sponsors of the country's investment-focused event include Total, Baker Hughes, Equinor and Huawei.

The Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Conference & Exhibition 2020 – organized by Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (AfricaOilandPower.com) and endorsed by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum – has secured the endorsement of major international companies including Total, Baker Hughes, Equinor and Huawei.

In line with the government's plans to reignite activity in the country's oil and gas industry, Total plans to increase its production in Angola by 2023, in order to add more than 100,000 barrels of oil to its daily production from block 17 – ensuring that it keeps its level of production above 400,000 barrels per day.

Baker Hughes is also actively contributing to the country's economy through its multimodal facility for oil and gas, which will deliver a suite of products and services across the oil and gas value chain and serve as a hub to support customers and projects in Angola and the Southern Africa region.

China's Huawei has invested $60 million in Angola's telecommunications sector over the past 20 years and has established the Huawei Technological Research Center in Luanda, which caters to the rapid growth in new wireless technologies in sub-Saharan Africa.

"Endorsement from these high-level sponsors – who have been key in facilitating investment across the Angolan economy – solidifies AOG 2020 as a serious financial and investment hub. We expect to attract even more high-level sponsorships for the second edition of the conference," AOP acting CEO, James Chester.

Other confirmed sponsors include Certex; Bureau Veritas; Pluspetrol; Vista Waste Management; International SOS; Angola Cables and Poliedro Oil Corporation.

AOG 2020 aims to expand in size, scale, and prestige and will enhance Angola's global drive to present opportunities to a targeted audience of relevant investors. Companies and initiatives active in Angola's investment, health, energy and telecommunication sectors including Prezioso Angola; Brimont; FMCH Group; Vista Waste Management; Welltec; NCR Angola; Huawei; International SOS; Equatorial Guinea Year of Investment; Total; Angola Cables; BIC Seguros and Teleservice have already secured exhibition space and the event organizers expect even more diversified companies to come on board.

Last year's conference attracted more than 1,700 delegates, 67 speakers and nearly 50 exhibitors. Officially endorsed by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, AOG 2019 gathered key government officials and energy experts from across the energy value chain for a week of keynote presentations, moderated panel discussions, exhibitions, networking gatherings, and investment facilitation.

This year's event aims to attract even more delegates and further exceed last year's success.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, the AOG 2020 Conference & Exhibition – taking place on June 16-17, 2020 in Talatona – will return for the second year as the focal point of an international investment drive aimed at bringing new deals to the table and signing up new entrants to Angola's oil and gas sector.

Under the theme 'New Era of Growth and Prosperity in Angola,' the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum aims to promote and attract foreign direct investment in what is one of Africa's biggest economies.

(With Inputs from APO)

