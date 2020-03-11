Rashtram School of Public Leadership launches applications for Accelerator Programme

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Final deadline for Rashtram School of Public Leadership's Accelerator Programme 2020-21 is on March 15, 2020, at 11:59 PM. The Accelerator is a one-year post-graduate diploma in public leadership, with the core focus on creating purposive and self-aware, skilled public leaders, who will drive the next transformation of India. Learners at Rashtram will go on to contribute to society in three domains - Academic Leadership, Social Leadership, and Political Leadership.

Rashtram will admit 50 Learners who are committed and dedicated change-makers and have already shown an inclination for serving India by their efforts and grassroots work. These Learners will be nurtured and mentored by experts from the three aforementioned domains. Rashtram offers a unique curriculum which helps young leaders hone their meta-skills - mental models to learn - like networking, critical thinking, leadership communication etc and focuses on both, research and fieldwork. The curriculum is based on Indic Knowledge Systems. Indic Knowledge Systems provide us with frameworks that will help future public leaders learn for life. These frameworks are authentic to India, and when calibrated in the modern context, help us tackle the macro problems of our future. Our ambition is that our Learners engage with and help solve the most pressing global problems today.

Emphasising on the holistic development of the individual, Rashtram will introduce the Learners, to self-reflection, deep-listening, empathy, and ethics in leadership. The learning environment will also encourage learners to adopt healthy practices such as yoga and mindfulness. Training future public leaders is an elaborate responsibility and the guidance of current accomplished leaders is monumental to this effort. Rashtram has assembled a team of distinguished multi-disciplinary faculty for this purpose, including former MPs, diplomats, career academicians, bureaucrats, and Padma Shri winning social workers. Jayaprakash Narayan, PD Rai, Jay Panda, Padma Shri Awardee Mahesh Sharma, Padma Shri Awardee Phoolbasan Bai Yadav, Dr Mukul Asher, Dr Mala Kapadia, Dr K Ramasubramanian, and Dr R Balasubramaniam are a few names from the list.

The Accelerator is a residential programme and will be housed in the 25-acre Rishihood University Campus, in Sonipat, Delhi NCR. Learners will be thoroughly vetted and tested, via a rigorous screening process that includes essays, phone interviews, and in-person interactions, before being accepted into its programme. Over half the batch will receive 100 per cent scholarship. Rashtram School of Public Leadership is an initiative by the Delhi-based non-profit, Vision India Foundation (VIF). In its five years of operations, VIF has curated innovative learning programme in policy-making and governance, thereby reaching out to 1500+ students and professionals from across 180 Districts in India. VIF consults with state-level governments for the implementation of various projects and also has a policy research division that publishes literature on India's foreign policy.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.