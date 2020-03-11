Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; removes minimum balance requirement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:26 IST
SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; removes minimum balance requirement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest lender SBI on Wednesday rationalized interest rate on all savings bank (SB) accounts to a flat 3 percent, a move affecting 44.51 crore account holders. The bank also waived the requirement for maintaining minimum balance in SB accounts.

Keeping in mind the 'Customers First' approach, the bank further said it has also waived SMS charges, which will bring significant relief to all the customers. "Bank has also rationalized interest rate on SB Account to a flat 3 % p.a. for all buckets," it said.

Currently, the interest rate on SB accounts is 3.25 percent for deposits up to Rs 1 lakh in SB accounts, and 3 percent for deposits above Rs 1 lakh. The State Bank of India (SBI) decided to waive maintenance of Average Monthly Balance (AMB) for all SB accounts.

"The charges on maintaining AMB are now waived off on all 44.51 crore SBI savings bank accounts," it said. Currently, SBI customers need to maintain AMB of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 in metro, semi-urban and rural areas, respectively.

The bank used to levy a penalty of Rs 5 to Rs 15 plus taxes on non-maintenance of AMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Impact of coronavirus on next round of UK-EU talks uncertain -Gove

Discussions are taking place over how the spread of coronavirus could impact the next round of trade negotiations between the European Union and Britain next week, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.Asked by a committee ...

NATO to halt Arctic drill as coronavirus spreads

Norway has decided to halt a NATO military exercise in its Arctic region in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Norwegian army said on Wednesday.Around 14,000 troops from 10 countries were gathered for NATOs Cold Response drill near t...

British woman dies in Bali from coronavirus

A British woman has died in Bali from coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday, marking Indonesias first confirmed death from the rapidly spreading illness. The 53-year-old died early Wednesday in a hospital on the Indonesian holiday island,...

Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Pope Francis, holed up in the Vatican by Italys coronavirus epidemic, held his first virtual general audience on Wednesday, thanking medical staff but urging the world not to forget the plight of Syrian refugees.Most of Francis general audi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020