Allow foreign travellers who have coronavirus free certificate: Poll

More than one-third respondents of a flash poll said they want the government to allow only those overseas travellers, excluding PIO/OCI card holders, into India who are having a 'coronavirus free' certificate from home country and boarding port for the next 30 days. The poll, conducted by online platform LocalCircles, also found that as much as 15 per cent respondents were of the view that the entry of all foreign passport holders (except PIO/OCI) from countries severely affected by the virus should be completely banned in the country for the next 30 days. The poll was conducted to find out measures that the government should take to control coronavirus infection from spreading further by the entry of foreign travellers in India.

"In response, 34 per cent said India should only allow foreign passport holders of any nationality (except PIO/OCI) into India if they have a 'coronavirus free' certificate from home country and boarding port for the next 30 days. "And another 18 per cent said arrival of all foreign passport holders (except PIO/OCI) should be banned in India for the next one month," LocalCircles said in the release. Many countries have imposed travel restrictions, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, which has claimed over 4,000 lives globally. Amid rising cases of the COVID-19 globally, India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three more countries -- France, Germany and Spain -- suspending the regular as well as e-visas granted to them till date. The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the Heath Ministry said on Wednesday. Earlier, the government had suspended all regular visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, and had made it mandatory for people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea to submit certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the health authorities of their countries.

Besides, India has also prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post February 1, 2020 to its major ports till March 31. "As many as 15 per cent respondents said arrival of all foreign passport holders (except PIO/OCI) should be completely banned only from countries severely affected by coronavirus into India for next 30 days. "However, 17 per cent people covered in the polls said we should only allow foreign passport holders (except PIO/OCI) into India from countries severely affected if they have a coronavirus-free certificate from home country or boarding port for the next 30 days," as per the poll. Nevertheless, another 10 per cent said the current system of allowing arrivals from all countries should continue as it is. "The survey received 7,304 responses from across the country, according to LocalCircles..

