Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow foreign travellers who have coronavirus free certificate: Poll

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:53 IST
Allow foreign travellers who have coronavirus free certificate: Poll

More than one-third respondents of a flash poll said they want the government to allow only those overseas travellers, excluding PIO/OCI card holders, into India who are having a 'coronavirus free' certificate from home country and boarding port for the next 30 days. The poll, conducted by online platform LocalCircles, also found that as much as 15 per cent respondents were of the view that the entry of all foreign passport holders (except PIO/OCI) from countries severely affected by the virus should be completely banned in the country for the next 30 days. The poll was conducted to find out measures that the government should take to control coronavirus infection from spreading further by the entry of foreign travellers in India.

"In response, 34 per cent said India should only allow foreign passport holders of any nationality (except PIO/OCI) into India if they have a 'coronavirus free' certificate from home country and boarding port for the next 30 days. "And another 18 per cent said arrival of all foreign passport holders (except PIO/OCI) should be banned in India for the next one month," LocalCircles said in the release.   Many countries have imposed travel restrictions, amid the outbreak of coronavirus, which has claimed over 4,000 lives globally. Amid rising cases of the COVID-19 globally, India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three more countries -- France, Germany and Spain --  suspending the regular as well as e-visas granted to them till date. The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the Heath Ministry said on Wednesday. Earlier, the government had suspended all regular visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, and had made it mandatory for people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea to submit certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the health authorities of their countries.

Besides, India has also prohibited entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post February 1, 2020 to its major ports till March 31. "As many as 15 per cent respondents said arrival of all foreign passport holders (except PIO/OCI) should be completely banned only from countries severely affected by coronavirus into India for next 30 days. "However, 17 per cent people covered in the polls said we should only allow foreign passport holders (except PIO/OCI) into India from countries severely affected if they have a coronavirus-free certificate from home country or boarding port for the next 30 days," as per the poll. Nevertheless, another 10 per cent said the current system of allowing arrivals from all countries should continue as it is. "The survey received 7,304 responses from across the country, according to LocalCircles..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Owaisi demands probe by sitting SC, HC judge into Delhi violence

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court into the Delhi violence. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said To call it a communal riot will be a joke. It was a pogrom. Th...

Entertainment News Roundup: Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions; Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions promoterMadonna has canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outb...

Dr Sanjeev Khosla joins as full-time director of CSIR-IMTECH

Dr Sanjeev Khosla has joined as a full-time director of CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology IMTECH here. Dr Khosla has more than two decades of research experience, an IMTECH release said here on Wednesday.Prior to his appointment as Dir...

China allows gradual opening of Wuhan after Xi's visit to coronavirus epicentre

As the coronavirus showed signs of abating after virtually shutting down China for over two months, the Communist nation limped back to normalcy with measured opening of businesses in the worst-hit Wuhan city even as authorities reported 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020