Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy unveils 25-billion-euro virus rescue plan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:15 IST
Italy unveils 25-billion-euro virus rescue plan

Italy on Wednesday vowed to spend up to 25 billion euros (USD 28.3 billion) to fight a new coronavirus epidemic that has killed 631 people and put hospitals and the economy under severe strain. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said "half of these resources" would be used immediately and the other half stowed away and tapped should the health crisis spiral out of control.

The new plan must still be approved by the leaders of European Union under the bloc's strict budget deficit rules for its 27 member states. Officials in Brussels had been ready to let Italy spend more than it was technically allowed when its request stood at 7.5 billion euros last week.

Part of the money is supposed to help restaurants and hotels now suffering the brunt of an implosion in the number of tourists who visit Italy's art-filled churches and achingly beautiful hills. "We are preparing rules to protect companies, workers and families," Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo said.

The government also put more meat on the bones of an emerging plan to let families temporarily suspend some mortgage and social tax payments. Gualtieri said "partial state guarantees" were being discussed to help Italy's creaking banks survive a resulting cash crunch.

Italy has witnessed more than half of all the deaths recoded outside China since the epidemic first started spreading from the Asian giant's central Wuhan province in January. The government responded to the outbreak last month by quarantining 50,000 people in 11 villages that were worst affected in the north.

That was followed on Sunday with restrictions on travel and public gatherings in Milan's Lombardy region and surrounding areas such as Venice in which more than 15 million live and 40 percent of all economic activity occurs. The Lombardy measures were extended to all of the Mediterranean country's 60 million people on Tuesday morning.

The restrictions have had a profound effect on the way Italians live and work. The central streets of Rome were deserted on Wednesday morning and busses that are usually crammed with commuters ran almost empty.

Tourists have disappeared and the Vatican's Saint Peter's Square is closed to all but those who want to enter the main basilica to pray under its soaring dome overlooking Rome. People have been told to keep at least a metre (three feet) from each other and handshakes are frowned upon. Italians have found themselves starting to talk to each other a few steps apart -- while often laughing about the regulations along the way.

"For the love and a sense of responsibility toward Rome and all citizens, with enormous and profound disappointment, we decided to close to help the whole community out," said a sign on one restaurant in Rome's popular Trastevere neighbourhood. "As soon as the emergency has passed, we will organise a free carbonara day for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers." All restaurants and bars across Italy have to shut by evening and can only offer home deliveries after 6:00 pm.

But Lombardy region leader Attilio Fontana urged the government in Rome to shut down all stores and public transport for 15 days across swathes of the north because "the situation is approaching a dangerous moment". "If the contagion continues to spread at this speed, the system will not be able to hold on for much longer," Fontana told the Corriere della Sera daily.

"We are really reaching the maximum limits." He said only emergency services such as garbage collecting should continue during the total clampdown on public life. The government in Rome was expected to consider his request later Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. waiving minimum flight requirements for airlines because of coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will temporarily waive minimum flight requirements at U.S. airports through May 31 to help airlines facing a steep decline in travel demand due to the coronavirus.Airlines can lose ...

SoftBank's Son might reconsider heavily criticised coronavirus test plan

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son took to Twitter on Wednesday to offer a million free coronavirus tests, only to get hit by a barrage of criticism that he risked overwhelming medical facilities, prompting him to say he might reconsider the pl...

Owaisi demands probe by sitting SC, HC judge into Delhi violence

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court into the Delhi violence. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said To call it a communal riot will be a joke. It was a pogrom. Th...

Entertainment News Roundup: Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions; Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions promoterMadonna has canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020