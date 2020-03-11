Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SEC steps up scrutiny of private debt 'financial games'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:41 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SEC steps up scrutiny of private debt 'financial games'

The top U.S. securities regulator has increased its scrutiny of private funds that make higher-risk loans over the last two years, according to a Reuters review of SEC actions and industry and regulatory sources -- just as fears of a global recession hit the booming private credit market.

The intensified oversight from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could have deeper consequences as the financial turmoil wrought by the coronavirus and an oil price war increases the risk of corporate and individual defaults and raises pressure on fund managers to hide losses. A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment. A Commission staffer who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that private debt funds were an area of increased focus given money pouring in to them, increased risk in their loans, and room for pricing manipulation, especially in a recession.

"We've had a lot of concerns over private lending," the person said. Private debt funds manage hundreds of billions of dollars globally but, unlike banks, are not subject to the same stress tests and capital requirements. This, combined with relative opacity -- the loans are negotiated in private or purchased through intermediary platforms -- mean there is more room for abuse of fiduciary duties to investors, market analysts said.

Scrutiny of once-hotshot lender Brendan Ross is indicative of the SEC's new focus. Ross' Los Angeles-area firm, Direct Lending Investments LLC (DLI), quickly amassed nearly $1 billion under management after years of unbroken monthly profits from loans to small businesses. Ross was a frequent public champion of direct lending in appearances on CNBC, Fox Business and at the Milken Institute's Global Conference, popular with Wall Street financiers.

DLI's marketing materials said it was "unique in its ability to deliver double-digit, unlevered returns" with little risk of default. The results were too good to be true, according to the SEC. In March 2019, it charged DLI with a multi-year fraud, alleging that Ross had engineered falsified payments on bad loans in order to prop up returns, thereby overcharging investors on fees.

Ross has departed DLI, which is now in receivership with an expected recovery of no more than 40% of its par value. An attorney for Ross, Jahan Raissi, said in a statement that his client denies the SEC’s allegations and "very much regrets that investors - of which he is one - are likely to suffer a loss."

Raissi added that Ross "strongly disagrees with any implication that he was the cause of DLI’s business failing". DLI is not the only private debt fund to have drawn SEC scrutiny of late.

After a scattering of previous cases, the markets watchdog has asked questions of at least eight private debt fund managers over the past two years, resulting in four public enforcement actions or settlements for infractions such as ignoring loan losses or falsifying borrower payments, according to public disclosures, as well as information and documents reviewed by Reuters. "These funds are obvious targets for SEC action given the strong temptation for accounting shenanigans on loans," said Howard Fischer, a former senior SEC enforcement attorney now working at law firm Moses & Singer LLP.

"A recession and its ripple effects on borrowers would only accelerate financial games." BOOMING BUSINESS

As banks retreated from risky lending in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, investors, both small funds and major Wall Street money managers, filled the gap in search of returns (story here https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-funds-lending-idUSKBN1A90CJ). Private debt funds managed a record $812 billion globally --more than double the amount in 2012 -- with nearly $500 million in North America as of June 1, 2019, according to data provider Preqin. Direct lending is the largest sub-strategy, followed by distressed debt-focused funds.

Jiří Król, deputy CEO and global head of government affairs at trade group Alternative Investment Management Association, said private credit funds were crucial for smaller businesses but they needed the right internal controls. "The name of the game is industrial grade infrastructure and those who don't reach that level will struggle to satisfy not just investors but borrowers and regulators alike," Król said in a statement.

While large money managers including Blackstone Group , Ares Management LP and BlackRock Inc control the bulk of the assets in private debt, the SEC's recent enforcement activity has focused on smaller privately-run players. Like DLI, Miami-area direct lender TCA Fund Management Group Corp. marketed a multi-year run of uninterrupted profits from lending to small businesses.

In January, TCA disclosed to investors that it was the subject of an SEC probe and was liquidating its main fund (story here https://www.reuters.com/article/hedgefunds-tca-sec/sec-probes-florida-private-lender-over-accounting-questions-idUSL1N29S114). TCA employees have filed multiple whistleblower complaints to the SEC over the firm's accounting practices, including papering over loan losses and booking phantom fees for advisory work, according to a person familiar with the situation and an NBC News report https://www.nbcnews.com/business/markets/whistleblowers-say-florida-investment-firm-has-inflated-value-earnings-its-n1120746. The whistleblowers allege that TCA has far less than the nearly $500 million in assets it reported in an SEC filing last year, the person said based on knowledge of the complaints.

Founder Robert Press and TCA attorney Carl Schoeppl did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Schoeppl said in January that TCA “treats this matter very seriously” and had offered full cooperation with the SEC. Other SEC enforcement actions include International Investment Group LLC, which consented to a settlement over charges it hid losses in its main hedge fund and sold at least $60 million in fake loans; LendingClub Asset Management LLC, which agreed to settle over charges of propping up bad loans with related-party money; and Prosper Funding LLC, which paid a $3 million penalty for “materially overstating” returns to investors without admitting or denying the findings.

There are also signs the SEC is testing lending businesses even if it does not lead to an enforcement action. Ranger Alternative Management LP, an investment firm in Dallas, was found to have “deficiencies and weaknesses in controls," including transparency around its direct lending positions, according to a post-examination letter from March 2018 sent to the firm’s general counsel and reviewed by Reuters.

One of those positions, New Jersey-based direct lender Princeton Alternative Income Fund LP, filed for bankruptcy protection around the same time and was itself the subject of an SEC investigation into "certain pre-bankruptcy transactions and practices," according to a September 2018 court filing by the SEC. The SEC has taken no public action on the matter against Princeton or Ranger, which is winding down its direct lending bets. Representatives for Princeton did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Ranger declined to comment.

(Editing by Michelle Price and Carmel CrimminsUSA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Will be tough but UK economy will recover, says Rishi Sunak in first Budget

Britains Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a 30-billion pound package on Wednesday to tackle the temporary disruption from the coronavirus outbreak as declared that while the going will be tough for some as a re...

SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; no minimum balance required now

SBI on Wednesday cut interest on savings bank accounts to 3 per cent and also waived minimum balance requirement, as it set the trend of lowering interest rates in the banking sector. The countrys largest lender has 44.51 crore savings bank...

House Democrats to announce coronavirus economic relief package -aide

U.S. House Democratic leaders plan to unveil their coronavirus economic relief package later on Wednesday ahead of an expected floor vote on Thursday, according to a House leadership aide.The proposal comes as the Trump administration has b...

Scindia's exit brings to fore leadership issue in Cong

With the Congress losing its prominent young face Jyotiraditya Scindia, some leaders have raised apprehensions that his exit may trigger a wave of dissensions though the seniors insist all is not that bad in the party. His departure apparen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020