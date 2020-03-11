Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI approves acquisition of equity stake in Teesta Urja by Greenko Mauritius

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:37 IST
CCI approves acquisition of equity stake in Teesta Urja by Greenko Mauritius

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved the acquisition of about 35 per cent equity stake in Teesta Urja Ltd by Greenko Mauritius, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. "The proposed combination relates to the acquisition by Greenko of approximately 35 per cent equity stake in the paid-up equity share capital of Teesta Urja Ltd," it said in a release.

Greenko Mauritius is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mauritius-based Greenko Energy Holdings. Teesta Urja is a special purpose vehicle incorporated for implementation of a 1,200 MW hydro power project in North Sikkim, the release said.

In a separate statement, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved setting up of Mindspace REIT (real estate investment trust) by K Raheja Corp Group. The proposed transaction also involves "acquisition of certain equity shareholding held by selling shareholders in the Target Entities by REIT." The target entities are K Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Ltd, Intime Properties Ltd, Sundew Properties Ltd, Avacado Properties and Trading (India) Pvt Ltd, Gigaplex Estate Pvt Ltd, KRC Infrastructure and Projects Pvt Ltd, Horizonview Properties Pvt Ltd and Mindspace Business Parks Pvt Ltd.

The target entities are special purpose vehicles and are active in the commercial real estate industry, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Don't let impact of coronavirus breed hate, urges EU human rights agency

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The global outbreak of coronavirus will impinge on peoples freedom and other human rights but steps must be taken to stop unacceptable behaviour including discrimination and ...

Will be tough but UK economy will recover, says Rishi Sunak in first Budget

Britains Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a 30-billion pound package on Wednesday to tackle the temporary disruption from the coronavirus outbreak as declared that while the going will be tough for some as a re...

SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; no minimum balance required now

SBI on Wednesday cut interest on savings bank accounts to 3 per cent and also waived minimum balance requirement, as it set the trend of lowering interest rates in the banking sector. The countrys largest lender has 44.51 crore savings bank...

House Democrats to announce coronavirus economic relief package -aide

U.S. House Democratic leaders plan to unveil their coronavirus economic relief package later on Wednesday ahead of an expected floor vote on Thursday, according to a House leadership aide.The proposal comes as the Trump administration has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020