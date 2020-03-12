Iran tells U.N. aviation agency it will bring black boxes to Ukraine - sources
Iran told the U.N. civil aviation agency on Wednesday that it would bring the flight recorders from a crashed Ukrainian airliner to Ukraine in the next two weeks or so, two sources directly familiar with matter said.
The Iranian representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization also said that if the black boxes could not be handed over to Ukraine, they would go to France, one of the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Ukrainian
- Iranian
- France
- International Civil Aviation Organization
