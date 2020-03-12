Bombardier CEO to leave company - Globe and Mail, citing report

Bombardier Inc Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare is leaving the company, the Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday, citing a report https://tgam.ca/2TGoqBN by Montreal's La Presse.

Bellemare will be replaced by Hydro-Quebec CEO Eric Martel, the Globe and Mail said, citing the report.

The boards of the two companies were meeting Wednesday evening to finalise the nominations, the Globe and Mail said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

