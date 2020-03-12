Left Menu
Finance Minister and Australian leaders to discuss economic matters

The Ministers will also discuss the strong economic relationship between New Zealand and Australia, and the opportunities for the further deepening of these ties.

Grant Robertson is also meeting with other senior officials and economic leaders while in Canberra. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Grant Robertson will be in Australia tomorrow for a scheduled visit to Canberra where he will meet with Australian political and business leaders.

He will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Josh Frydenberg to discuss the actions both Governments are taking on the economic impacts of COVID-19, along with discussions about other economic matters.

"As we respond to this global health crisis it is important to keep in regular contact with our closest neighbor and trading partner," Grant Robertson said.

"We will compare notes on how our two economies are reacting to the uncertain situation presented by the global spread of COVID-19 and discuss our plans to get our people through the outbreak.

"As Australia looks to boost infrastructure spending, we have already got ahead of the curve with the announcement of our $12 billion infrastructure investment through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme," Grant Robertson says.

Grant Robertson is also meeting with other senior officials and economic leaders while in Canberra. He will return to New Zealand tomorrow evening.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

