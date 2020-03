BRIEF-Bombardier Appoints Éric Martel As President And CEO

Bombardier Inc: * ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE

* ÉRIC MARTEL HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AND A MEMBER OF BOMBARDIER BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 6 * MARTEL TO SUCCEED ALAIN BELLEMARE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ERIC MARTEL TO SUCCEED ALAIN BELLEMARE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.