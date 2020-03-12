Left Menu
Development News Edition

mastertrust slashes its trading fees to zero, on the mobileapp, for millennial

mastertrust, one of India's leading diversified financial services conglomerate has launched lucrative 'Zero Brokerage' plan for traders to provide them with better investing experience on the platform. Free trading and the advanced features available on the platform will make trading more functional and easier to execute.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 11:42 IST
mastertrust slashes its trading fees to zero, on the mobileapp, for millennial
mastertrust. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): mastertrust, one of India's leading diversified financial services conglomerate has launched lucrative 'Zero Brokerage' plan for traders to provide them with better investing experience on the platform. Free trading and the advanced features available on the platform will make trading more functional and easier to execute. Traders can also leverage the power of Automated Trading to obtain market data and execute complex trades easily. mastertrust has a robust and technologically advanced platform that enables smooth order execution and swift extraction of reports to aid efficient financial planning.

The Zero Brokerage plan by mastertrust is a market-ready infrastructure to help its clients access the platform without any hassle. "More than 65 per cent of the Indian population is below the age of 35 and we have to take all possible measures to attract them to start investing in the markets which has so much potential. For which we have to focus on making the brokerage businesses less intimidating as possible and clutter-free. To complement this we also insist on making the in-depth research and training videos available for the customers to be able to learn about the markets and make informed decisions. In the essence, the investment culture needs to be nurtured and developed not just by offering Zero Brokerage but also to help investors with an excellent investing experience", said Jashan Arora, Director, Master Capital Services Ltd, about the introduction of free trading.

There are no hidden terms & conditions with regards to the zero brokerage plan as such. The zero brokerage/Free trading through mastermobile is valid on all trades done through the specified platform for a period of three months from the date of account opening. The offer is valid only for the accounts opened from March 1st; 2020 to March 31st; 2020. "In today's fast age, technology has made it easier for consumers to find absolutely anything instantly. It will be our endeavour to continue building the platform relevant to the consumers with their evolving demands. Since we are a customer-centric organization, this would help us offer relevant recommendations, tips and information to our customers", added Jashan.

On mastertrust, traders may invest in equities, mutual funds, derivatives, currencies, commodities, bonds, and IPOs. Such processes take as long as seven days. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Follow Health Ministry's advisory, avoid large gatherings: Sports Ministry to NSFs, including BCCI

The Sports ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministrys advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Ju...

Motor racing-Hamilton slams F1 for holding Australia GP despite virus

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday it was shocking that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix could go ahead amid the threat of the coronavirus and suggested organisers had put financial concerns ahead of peoples health...

Qatar's Black Cat Engineering ties up with TCS for digital transformation

IT firm TCS on Thursday said it has partnered with Qatar-based Black Cat Engineering Construction BCEC to provide digital solutions and innovation strategy. Tata Consultancy Services...has been selected by BCEC..as the strategic partner to...

Chhattisgarh: STF constable shoots self with service weapon

A Special Task Force STF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said. Constable Ramaram Swami shot himself with his service rifle in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020