Jana Small Finance Bank touches 300 bank branches milestone

Jana Small Finance Bank has achieved a milestone in branch banking with the opening of its 300th branch today in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh.

300th bank branch inauguration by Jana Small Finance Bank. Image Credit: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] March 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Jana Small Finance Bank has achieved a milestone in branch banking with the opening of its 300th branch today in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. The bank will convert its remaining asset centres into bank branches and will have over 550 bank branches by March 2021.

Jana Small Finance Bank has been serving the under-banked customers through various products including zero balance savings accounts, fixed deposits with attractive interest rates, collateral-free loans, and affordable housing loan schemes. True to their promise of 'paise ki kadar', Jana values the hard-earned money of its customers as it is all set to increase its footprint across the country.

Across India, Jana Small Finance Bank is catering to more than 40 lakh customers served by 15,000 plus employees across 300 bank branches and 250 Asset centres/outlets. "The milestone of 300 bank branches is a testament to our commitment to financial inclusion. We are committed to enriching the banking experiences of all of our customers, both individuals, and businesses. We are glad that through our services, we are able to support the growth, especially in the rural and unbanked sector in line with our mission as a bank", said Sandeep Arora, Head - Products & Marketing, Jana Small Finance Bank.

"Our highly committed employees create a deep relationship with our customers through regular personal meetings. These personal meetings are important as they create the familiarity and trust to bring the unbanked into the banking fold. Our objective with these bank branch conversions is to make the under-banked customers feel welcome into the bank branches", he added. "Jana Small Finance Bank has been serving the underprivileged women of Madhya Pradesh for over 10 years and I feel proud to be a part of the bank's journey today. I wish the bank all the very best", said Dr Sitasharan Sharma, MLA, Hoshangabad (former Speaker, MP Vidhan Sabha), who inaugurated the 300th branch as the chief guest.

The bank will continue to extend other product offerings like business loans, agriculture loans, individual loans, affordable housing loans and gold loans to cater to the diverse needs of customers. Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. commenced operations in March 2018. By the end of the financial year 2019-20, over 337 branches will be operational in at least 22 states and Union Territories, following the conversion of many of its microfinance storefronts into bank branches.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

