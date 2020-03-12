Automation Anywhere Collaborates With ICT Academy of Kerala

More than 12,000 students in Kerala will get access to the program and 80,000 + courses will be completed by 2022 COCHIN, India, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today signed an MOU with ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) to develop RPA skills among students by deploying a range of education, training, and certification programs, thereby accelerating learning and development in futuristic technology. Kerala is the first state in India to form a statewide collaboration with Automation Anywhere University (AAU - skilling arm of Automation Anywhere), and thus a frontrunner in bringing mass access to advanced technology to the students. Automation Anywhere is leading the way to have the largest number of trained resources to meet the growing demand for RPA globally and development of Digital Workforce. The collaboration will aid 60 Engineering colleges in the state to receive access to AAU learning Content & Software. More than 12,000 students will get access to the program and 80,000 + courses will be completed by 2022.

"We are committed to our vision of nurturing RPA talent in India as the market has immense potential to become world's RPA hub. Digital workers have emerged as a great assistant to human employees and enable them to unleash their real potential at work by eliminating mundane tasks. As the demand for RPA climbs sharply across the world, India is all set to generate millions of new jobs in this category. We expect this partnership to be a key milestone in preparing our workforce future ready, while enabling the state to make their students employable in a high demand job stream," said Milan Sheth, EVP - IMEA, Automation Anywhere. Commenting on the collaboration, Santhosh Chandrasekara Kurup, CEO of ICT Academy of Kerala, mentioned, "ICT Academy of Kerala is a social enterprise with a dedicated focus around technologies and practices that drive innovation. Our collaboration with Automation Anywhere provides the students across the state to gain in-depth skills in emerging technology like Robotic Process Automation. The skill helps them to move further towards developing future digital workers, as integral part of Industry 4.0. Automation Anywhere has also extend their support to set up 'Centre of Excellence' in select set of colleges in Kerala to make the software tools available to larger audience of learners." Automation Anywhere University (AAU), has helped the developers, business analysts, partners, and students to complete more than 750,000 courses in RPA. The program has expanded at an accelerated pace globally with more than 100 authorized training partners, 300 plus academic institutions, continuing education programs, and professional associations.

Interact with Automation Anywhere: • Visit our website: https://www.automationanywhere.com/ • Check out our monthly webinar series BotVisions: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars • Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh • Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/ • Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere ¹ Gartner "Predicts 2020: RPA Renaissance Driven by Morphing Offerings and Zeal for Operational Excellence," Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, et al, Dec. 10, 2019 About Automation Anywhere Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots - digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,400 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com. About ICT Academy of Kerala ICT Academy of Kerala is a Social Enterprise created in a Public Private Partnership model (PPP) for imparting ICT skills to the youths of Kerala and improve their employability opportunities in the Industry. The Company is supported by Govt. of India, partnered by Govt. of Kerala and the IT industry.

PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.