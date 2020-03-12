Left Menu
Vu Televisions Leads the 4K Television Industry With the Launch of Vu Premium 4K TV

  Updated: 12-03-2020 13:55 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 13:55 IST
Brings the incredible 4K experience at an unbelievable price BANGALORE, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of India's leading premium television company, Vu Televisions - the leader in quality, innovation and design in the television industry is set to launch the Vu Premium 4K TV - a TV with unparalleled features at an unbelievable price. Targeted at the new age consumer who seeks innovative and technologically advanced products, Vu Premium 4K TV offers top-of-the-line features and state-of art design at a competitive price. The new range of televisions will be available on Flipkart from Rs.24,999 onwards. The Vu Premium 4K TV range is available in three sizes - 43" (108cm), 50" (127cm) and 55" (140cm). The TVs are equipped with A+ Grade Panel with 400+ nits brightness having Dolby Vision & HRD 10 Support, Dolby Audio with 30W noise cancellation speakers having DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Technology, Bezel-Less Design, VOD Upscaler, Cricket Mode along with the latest Android 9.0 pie, giving a luxury viewing experience at home.

Commenting on the launch, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, Vu Televisions quoted, "Vu is known for its leadership and innovation in the TV industry over the past 10 years. We have been a customer favourite with over 90% of consumers buying Vu TVs repeatedly and also recommending them to their friends and family. Our promise to the consumer is to provide the best-in-class product at an affordable price without compromising on quality and service. And today, Vu ushers in the new era of 4K with the launch of the Vu Premium 4K TV." Adding to this, Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President - Mobiles, Appliances & Electronics at Flipkart said, "With the growing popularity of 4K displays, we are delighted to launch VU 4K Premium smart TVs on Flipkart. Vu Technologies has been a key partner to bring new consumer experiences in TV viewing for Flipkart consumers. This partnership with VU furthers our vision of making 4K TVs affordable to millions of consumers across the vast demography of India." The company has a long-standing association with Flipkart, through which it has sold over 15 lakh TV sets from 32" to 75" in size. Furthermore, Flipkart continues to sell Vu TVs across 19,000 pin codes, with 5-star reviews for majority of Vu's products on the platform. About Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd: Televisions for the New Age Vu Technologies was founded in 2006 by Devita Saraf as a luxury technology company and has annual revenue of Rs.1000 Cr ($130 Million) with over 2 Million TV units sold worldwide. Headquartered out of Mumbai (India) with R&D in Palo Alto, California (USA), Vu is the leader in the premium television segment and the largest manufacturer of 4K TVs in India.

Vu Technologies develops and manufactures televisions for new-age consumers who want to experience the best picture and sound quality, superior aesthetics and advanced computing and content. Vu Technologies product range includes 4K TVs, Android TVs, Large Size TVs and Corporate TVs. The inventions of Vu Technologies include the world's largest TV - The Vu 100, Vu Swarovski TV, the world's first computer integrated TV - The Vu Intelligent TV and the Vu Office TV. Vu's hardware innovations include Pixelium Glass Technology, ActiVoice Remote with Hotkeys and software innovations include Upscaler Technology and Vu Cricket Mode. Vu Technologies has 11 offices across India is recognized for the industry's best customer service with its ISO 9001-certified 24x7 customer support centre.

www.Vutvs.com Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123235/Vu_Televisions_Devita_Saraf.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

