Sara Ali Khan joins star-studded lineup of JBL ambassadors

US audio equipment manufacturer JBL has roped in Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan as its newest brand ambassador. She joins a star-studded lineup of JBL ambassadors and partners from music, sports, and entertainment industries including superstar Ranveer Singh, actor and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra, music mogul A.R. Rahman, and Olympian Shuttler P.V. Sindhu in India.

The youth of the country is at the core of everything we do at JBL and Sara embodies the spirit of the young and restless. Her no-holds-barred approach has already made her a role model amongst Gen-Y and the association with JBL will take her influence a step further. Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India

Sara's association with JBL is being celebrated in a new commercial that captures the imagination of the youth with high-octane graphics, and words inspired by Gen-Y. The film, an extension of JBL's newly launched campaign- 'Live it Real, Live it Raw', features playful lyrics that echo the confidence of young Indians like – "I'm fab and flawed" – giving them a new life anthem.

Commenting on her association with JBL, Sara Ali Khan said "I'm thrilled, and proud to be part of the JBL team that boasts of a dynamic roster of ambassadors who I personally admire. I truly believe in saying it as it is and being who you are- in the most organic and honest way, and I think JBL is a perfect representation of this philosophy. With this association, I'm very excited to take this message of authenticity to young consumers of the iconic audio brand."

The new commercial featuring Sara Ali Khan will be seen on JBL's social media channels along with other platforms.

