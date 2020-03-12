Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares sink again as Trump imposes travel ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:39 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares sink again as Trump imposes travel ban

European shares plummeted to their lowest in almost four years on Thursday as investors were rattled by dramatic travel restrictions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an attempt to halt the fast-spreading coronavirus. Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, sending a shockwave through financial markets that pushed U.S. stock markets into bear market territory.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index fell 6.3%, extending declines to a sixth straight day with all but one constituent trading in the red as the World Health Organisation for the first time referred to the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. Travel and leisure stocks shed 9.9% to hit their lowest since 2013, with Air France KLM, Lufthansa and British Airways-owner IAG declining between 11.4% and 13.5%.

The sector has now lost over a quarter of its value this month as a virtual halt to business travel and holiday cancellations force airlines to cut back on flights. "Travel restrictions equal slower global economic activity, so if you need any more coaxing to sell sell sell after a massively negative signal from overnight trading in U.S. markets, it just fell in your lap," said Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at Axicorp.

All eyes will now be on the European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day, with expectations running high that the central bank will join its UK, American and Australian peers in cutting interest rates further. In an unusual move, the ECB's bank supervision arm, which generally acts independently of monetary policy, is also expected to outline ways to help the financial sector.

Analysts question whether the measures will do much to assuage investors' underlying concerns. "All these central bank measures cannot solve the problem of disruption of transportation and production," one German-based strategist said.

"It certainly helps that we won't see a fiscal crisis last seen in 2008-2009, but it doesn't really help company earnings." Joining a growing list of corporate casualties of the outbreak, WH Smith forecast a 40 million pound ($51.25 million) hit to annual profit, while airport retailer Dufry said it would cut jobs after posting a 7.3% slump in organic sales.

Their shares fell 12.9% and 14.7%, respectively. Cinema operator Cineworld, sank 34.1% after it said that a worst case scenario for the virus outbreak could cast doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

The lone gainer on the STOXX 600, Swiss financial company Pargesa Holding jumped 3.6% after saying its majority owner plans to take over the entire company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Germany reports more than 2,000 coronavirus cases - Johns Hopkins University

There are now 2,078 coronavirus cases in Germany, statistics from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday.Germanys Robert Koch Institute for disease control had published its latest figures on Wednesday evening, showing 1,567 confir...

Greece reports its first Covid-19 death

Greece on Thursday has reported the first death due to coronavirus as a number of European Union countries, including, Spain and Austria have seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases. The victim was a 66-year-old Greek man from a group of people who ...

CRISIL's No.1 ULIP for 2020 - Edelweiss Tokio Life's Wealth Secure+

MUMBAI, March 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance emerged a leader in CRISILs rankings for Unit Linked Insurance Plans, with Wealth Secure ranking no. 1 on the basis of its cost and portfolio performance. This ranking is t...

No coercive steps against Raveena, Farah, Bharti: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the State of Punjab not to take coercive steps against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh on their plea, seeking quashing of FIRs against t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020