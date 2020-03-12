Govt nominates Financial Services Secretary Panda to RBI's board

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said the central government has nominated Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda to its board

"The Central Government has nominated Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, New Delhi as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Rajiv Kumar," RBI said in a release

The nomination of Panda is effective from March 11, 2020 and until further orders, it added.

