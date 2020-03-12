Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lodha Group's UK arm clears USD 325 million debt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:25 IST
Lodha Group's UK arm clears USD 325 million debt

Realty firm Lodha Group's UK subsidiary has cleared its USD 325 million debt which was raised through issuance of bonds in 2015. Lodha Developers International, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers (earlier Lodha Developers), has paid USD 345 million (Rs 2,550 crore), including USD 20 million as interest, to clear its debt.

Lodha International has completed all requirements and payments for the redemption of its March 2020 US dollar bonds in full along with accrued interest, a company statement said. To repay its bond, the company has recently raised USD 225 million (Rs 1,650 crore) in senior secured notes with maturity in 2023. In February, it had raised 86 million pounds (Rs 800 crore).

The bond-issue opened on February 27. The bonds will be listed on the Singapore exchange. Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech Developers, said: "We were always confident of being able to meet our USD 325 million bond repayment obligations and have completed all requirements and payments for the bond to be repaid in full along with accrued interest." "Despite the economic slowdown in India which has been further compounded by factors like coronavirus and the oil price shock, we are pleased that we have successfully completed this obligation," he added.

Lodha Group had made a foray into the London market in 2013 with the acquisition of the landmark MacDonald House at 1 Grosvenor Square in prime Central London for over GBP 300 million (Rs 3,100 crore). Macrotech Developers is India’s largest residential real estate developer by sales and construction area. It clocked net new sales of over Rs 7,000 crore in 2018-19 with collections of over Rs 9,000 crore and delivered over 10,000 offices and homes in FY 18-19.

In the first nine months of 2019-20, sales have reached around Rs 5,000 crore, up 15 per cent from the corresponding period of the previous year. The debt of India business is around Rs 15,000 crore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Health Ministry's COVID-19 advisory leaves Indian badminton stars in dark

In the wake of Health Ministrys new advisory related to COVID-19, Indian badminton stars such as Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal have been put under dark and are left searching for answers. Both Nehwal and Kashyap have been knocked out from...

Book's content on LM Singhvi 'honest', 'true to my knowledge', responds Sarosh Zaiwalla on allegation of defamation by Abhishek Singhvi

London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla has refuted the allegations of defamation made by Congress leader Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, saying that he believes the contents of his book with regards to the politicians father LM Singhvi are honest an...

Spain's coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to 84 from vs 47 on Wednesday

Spains deathtoll from coronavirus has risen to 84 on Thursday from 47 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.The ministry reported the number of cases rose to 2,968 up from 2,140 on Wednesday. ...

Airline crisis deepens as U.S. puts Europeans in coronavirus quarantine

European airlines bore the brunt of a dramatic expansion of the coronavirus crisis on Thursday, as U.S. travel curbs on much of the continent deepened the sectors misery and piled more pressure on governments to offer emergency support. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020