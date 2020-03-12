Wipro to co-develop solutions with SAP for retail and fashion

Wipro Limited on Thursdayannounced that it has entered into an agreement with SAP SE tojointly go to market and co-develop solutions for the retailand fashion industry

The intent of this engagement is to co-develop newsolutions, which will help retail and fashion companieseffectively manage business processes and customer experience,Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said in a statement

It will offer a range of functionality from fashionmanufacturing to in-store merchandising, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.