Tiger Shroff Attended 'The Incredible You' - A Mega Coaching Event by Peak Performance Coach Arfeen Khan

Arfeen Khan organised three-day mega coaching event called 'The Incredible You' in Mumbai recently.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:36 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:36 IST
Tiger Shroff Attended 'The Incredible You' - A Mega Coaching Event by Peak Performance Coach Arfeen Khan
Arfeen Khan and Tiger Shroff. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arfeen Khan organised three-day mega coaching event called 'The Incredible You' in Mumbai recently. The event is one of the biggest coach training conference globally in the self-help industry. It saw more than 1000 people turning up from five counties to learn strategies on how to become a life coach and to take inspirations from Arfeen. A special guest who graced the event was none other than the Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff.

While one cannot deny the amount of commitment Tiger puts in his roles, the actor himself firmly believes in giving a hundred per cent towards achieving a particular goal. In conversation with Arfeen Khan, Tiger inspired the audience with his powerful focused life lessons as he said that competition is his driving force that takes out the better version of the young star. The actor was even seen shaking a leg on the popular song Jai Jai Shivshankar from his hit movie War. Tiger also launched a book titled 'I Am Worth It' at the event. The book is written by Arfeen Khan's wife Sara Arfeen Khan.

Arfeen Khan's mission is to help ordinary people use their personal experiences to become life coaches using 'The incredible You' coaching system which he has developed. He has helped over 600,000 people in over 49 countries create personal and professional transformation. Arfeen's ten-week incredible your program is delivered by his coaches to create a massive shift in people's lives during these turbulent times. He plans to train over 20,000 coaches full time or part-time so that they can help people take ownership of their future. Currently, coaches are being trained in over ten cities across India and across four countries. The idea is to create a movement of personal transformation so that people have an opportunity to contribute to society by providing real usable knowledge and at the same time earn a stable income even if they are working full time. Stress and anxiety, financial debt and relationship challenges are at an all-time high and India need incredible coaches.

People are looking for real change in life and at work. Seeing that Arfeen has created amazing training and coaching systems for corporates as well as speaking at numerous events as a keynote speaker and trained over 150 corporations. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

