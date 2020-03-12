PFC pays Rs 1,404 cr interim dividend to govt

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday paid an interim dividend of Rs 1,404.37 crore to the Government of India for 2019-20

"Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC presented bank advice of an interim dividend of Rs 1,404.37 crore to R K Singh, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister on March 12, 2020," a PFC statement said.

